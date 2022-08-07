The West Virginia Black Bears beat the Frederick Keys 6-4 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown on Sunday.
With Frederick (8-8) hoping for the sweep, West Virginia led by six heading into the seventh after a wild pitch brought home the first run of the game in the first and the Black Bears scored five in the sixth.
An RBI double to left-center by Matt Oldham in the seventh drove in Frederick’s first run, and a three-run double by Jake Plastiak to left-center cut the deficit to two with nobody out in the eighth.
However, West Virginia’s closer Grayson Thurman struck out the side to end the frame and limit the damage.
Thurman then pitched a perfect ninth to seal the win for West Virginia.
Right-handed starter Jonathan Pintaro, who worked 5 1-3 innings, took the loss. He allowed five runs (all earned) on six hits while striking out six and walking two.
The Keys will return home to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium on Tuesday to host a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m.
