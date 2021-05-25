Starting pitcher Will Stevens had a rough outing, the Frederick Keys let an early lead slip away and they dropped their second straight game to start the season to the Trenton Thunder, 6-5, on Tuesday in MLB Draft League action at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Frederick went up 3-1 in the second inning, scoring one run on Dominique Collie’s fielder’s choice and two runs on a fielding error by Trenton center fielder Garrett Thornton.
But Trenton responded with two runs in both the third and fourth innings, reaching seven times by way of the free pass or hit by pitch in those frames combined.
Stevens, out of Iowa Western Community College, allowed three runs on three hits with three walks and four wild pitches in three innings. He struck out six.
The Keys tied the score at 5-5 in the seventh A bases-loaded walk to Kameron Wells pushed the fourth Keys run across. Three pitches later, a passed ball brought Collie home to knot the score.
But Trenton retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Peter Vazquez walked and Christopher Brue drove him in with a double.
For the second straight day, the teams’ batters combined to strike out 31 times (16 for Frederick; 15 for Trenton).
Five Trenton pitchers limited Frederick to three hits, none for extra bases.
The Keys return to Frederick to open the season at home Wednesday against the West Virginia Black Bears. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Dwayne Marshall, of Felician University (New Jersey), is expected to start for the Keys.
