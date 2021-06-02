The Frederick Keys remained winless, losing 15-1 to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Wednesday at Nymeo Field.
The Keys scored one run on three hits, committing five errors. Mahoning Valley scored 15 runs on nine hits and two errors.
Frederick is now 0-7-1 and has surpassed the 2002 team, which started 0-7, for the worst start in franchise history.
Peyton Zabel started the game for the Keys throwing 2 2-3 innings, allowing six runs (three earned). He left the game midway through the third inning, when the Scrappers plated five runs. Bobby Sparling’s two-run double was the biggest hit of the inning.
Frederick scored its lone run for the second day in a row courtesy of Dominique Collie. Collie singled in the fourth and swiped second base for his fifth stolen base of the season. Collie advanced to third on a throwing error to second by the catcher. Alex Ulloa knocked in Collie when his grounder to the shortstop resulted in an error.
The Keys struck out 14 times, two short of a season high.
The Keys and Scrappers are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
