The new iteration of the Frederick Keys debuted in a major league stadium as they began their first season in the MLB Draft League on Monday in Philadelphia, but the result was inauspicious.
The Keys, a team of college juniors and seniors that only came together for the first time Sunday for this inaugural go-round as an unaffiliated ball club, fell 9-2 to the Trenton Thunder at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.
The teams combined to strike out 31 times (Frederick 15; Trenton 16), but the Thunder did considerably more hitting, rapping 10 hits to the Keys’ five.
Trenton built a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, when it scored five runs against Francois Castillo to put the game out of reach.
Frederick outfielder Dominique Collie, a native of the Bahamas and junior at Webber International University, had a two-out, two-run double to right in the top of the seventh. Other than a double by catcher Rene Lastres, that was the extent of the Keys’ offensive highlights.
Frederick starter Luis Guerrero took the loss, giving up one run on a hit and four walks in 2 2-3 innings. The Dominican right-hander struck out five, but he uncorked two wild pitches that led to a run.
Trenton reliever Justin Garcia earned the win. He went three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
Jordan Hollins reached base four times for the Thunder, going 2-for-3, including a triple, with three RBIs and two walks.
The game was played at the big league park because Trenton is lending its stadium in New Jersey to the Triple-A Buffalo Bison, whose ballpark is being used by their parent team, the Toronto Blue Jays, this season due to pandemic restrictions in Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.