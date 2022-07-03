The Frederick Keys (13-12) won both games over the weekend against the Trenton Thunder (13-13), winning on Sunday night by a final score of 5-4 in front of an announced sellout crowd of 7,412.
With the Keys trailing 4-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth, a two-run fielder’s choice off the bat of Kendal Ewell proved to be the go-ahead RBI for Frederick, scoring Logan Sanders from third and Daniel Figueroa from second.
Offensively for Frederick, Ewell and Harold Coll led the way with two RBI each, including a two-run single in the third by Coll.
On the mound, right-hander Nik Galatas pitched three innings of one-run ball while striking out two. Right-hander DJ Carpenter pitched two perfect innings in his Keys debut. Left-hander Hayden Harris slammed the door with two strikeouts in the ninth, earning the save.
Frederick’s next game is Monday at West Virginia with first pitch scheduled at 7:05 pm from Monongalia County Ballpark.
