The Frederick Keys’ quest for their first win in the new MLB Draft League will continue into the weekend after their game Friday night in Niles, Ohio, against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers was rained out.
The Keys are 0-2-1 this season. They dropped their first two games in Philadelphia against the Trenton Thunder before returning home Wednesday to have a game rained out against the West Virginia Black Bears and another end in a 5-5 tie Thursday after the tying run for West Virginia scored on a balk with two outs in the ninth inning.
There are no extra innings in the Draft League in order to prevent draft-eligible collegiate pitchers from taxing their arms.
Friday’s game was supposed to be the start of a three-game series between the Keys and Mahoning Valley (4-0), which is the only unbeaten team in the six-team league. There was no word on a makeup date.
