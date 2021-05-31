NILES, OHIO — The Frederick Keys remained winless Sunday, falling to the unbeaten Mahoning Valley Scrappers, 6-2.
The Keys mustered just four hits and committed an error in falling to 0-4-1 in their first season in the new, six-team MLB Draft League.
Mahoning Valley, on the other hand, improved to 6-0 and is the league’s only unbeaten team. The Scrappers rallied from a seven-run deficit Saturday to beat the Keys, scoring four times in the ninth inning of a walk-off win.
The Scrappers started quickly on Sunday, pushing four runs across in the bottom of the second.
The Keys scored both of their runs in the fifth inning. Eddie McCabe and Hector G Nieves walked to lead off the frame. Anthony Herron Jr. hit a ball to shortstop that went right through the legs of Mahoning Valley’s Jalen Jones to score McCabe and move Nieves to third base. Alex Ulloa then came up and lined out to left, scoring Nieves in the process on a sacrifice.
Frederick will travel to State College (Pa.) for a Memorial Day contest against the winless State College Spikes. The game starts at 4:05 p.m.
They are two of the three winless teams in the league, along with the West Virginia Black Bears.
