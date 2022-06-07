The Frederick Keys scored six runs in the fourth inning and rolled to a 15-7 victory over the West Virginia Black Bears in their first road game of the season.
The Keys are now 4-1 after taking three of four in their opening series against the Trenton Thunder at Nymeo Field.
Daniel Figueroa had two hits and two RBI to lead a 16-hit effort for the Keys.
Anthony Figueroa, meanwhile, pitched two and a third innings of relief to pick up the win.
