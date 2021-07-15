The Frederick Keys got their second half off to a good start by edging the host Williamsport Crosscutters 6-5 on Thursday night in MLB Draft League action.
Trailing 5-3 heading into the sixth inning, Jahmoi Percival started Frederick’s rally with a two-out triple. Gregory Ozuna then drove him in with a single. An error and another single by Aaron Straker brought two more runs home.
From there, two relievers held Williamsport at bay for the win.
Haven Mangrum went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Keys. Joel Ortega and Jacob Godman each added two hits. One of Ortega’s was a double.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday.
