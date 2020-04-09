The 2020 American Legion baseball season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision that affects three teams in Frederick County.
The organization’s national headquarters in Indianapolis announced Tuesday that there will be no Legion World Series or regional tournaments this year.
After the national announcement, Western Maryland District chairman Dave Winpigler announced that the state legion officials voted to cancel the season, according to Tommy Long, who is on the Francis Scott Key Post 11 (Frederick) baseball committee.
This means there will be no Junior or Senior teams this summer for players from ages 13-19 at the local posts in Frederick, Woodsboro (Post 282) and Mount Airy (Gold Star Post 191).
“These times are unparalleled,” said Richard Anderson, American Legion’s Americanism commissioner, in an announcement on legion baseball’s national website. “And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancelation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.