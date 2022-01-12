In the spring and summer of 2020, Michael and Zach Dodson were both recovering from arm injuries. As a part of their recovery, the baseball pitchers were only allowed to throw underhand — not their usual overhand.
The brothers turned to cornhole — a sport utilizing underhand throws where participants toss bean bags at an inclined wooden platform with a hole toward the top. Bags making their way into the hole get the most points.
The Dodsons set up their cornhole boards in their New Market backyard to play for fun.
“It started off as just something that we did to pass the time during COVID,” said their father, Mike Dodson. “Everybody was locked in the house with nowhere to go and nothing to do.”
The brothers began learning the nuances of the game and watching competitions on television.
“There is a certain way that you can throw the bag where it can curve around the bag [that’s already on the board] or you can roll over a bag,” Michael Dodson said. “... Some boards might be sticky. Some boards might be slick. It is different every time you play.”
“I just see someone do [a move] on TV and I just try to copy it,” Zach Dodson said. “I just tilt my wrist a little bit and [the bag] turns.”
The Linganore High students also got their friends involved, including Ben Moore and Devin Burrell.
“We all really got into it,” Michael Dodson said. “We usually try to get out there every day and practice.”
“It is easy to practice when you like it a lot,” added Zach Dodson.
Over the next year, the Dodsons competed in local and regional tournaments, earning high placements and several wins. In late December, the four Linganore High School students, three seniors and a sophomore, competed in the American Cornhole League (ACL) National High School Cornhole Competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“We thought we were good, and we thought we could win it,” said Zach Dodson.
Their confidence was not misplaced.
Zach Dodson, 15, won the singles title with Michael Dodson, 17, getting fifth place. Moore and Burrell competed but did not place.
The Dodson brothers earned the doubles title with Moore and Burrell taking fifth.
“We didn’t lose a game that whole day,” Michael Dodson said. “That was really what we went down there for — the doubles [competition] — because we always play together. ... We thought we had a really good chance with that one, and we came through.”
For the team event, the Dodson brothers competed with Moore, 17, and Burrell, 18, to take third place. This was their first time at a national competition.
“It was fun to watch,” said Mike Dodson of his sons’ wins. “They played really well and the competition was really strong. To see them win, that was pretty darn impressive.”
Because of the wins by the Dodson brothers, they earned $7,500 for Linganore High to start a cornhole program at the school. Michael Dodson hopes the program will grow to include all the schools in the county, with the opportunity for local competitions.
The group plans to look for additional regional and ACL tournaments to partake in over the coming months with the goal of qualifying as pro players one day.
The Dodson brothers note that they are definitely rivals.
“That makes us better,” Zach Dodson said. “If we don’t throw our best games, we are going to lose to each other. That helps us get in the right mindset of better players.”
Added Michael Dodson, “I’ve always been better than Zach, and I always beat him all through the years, but now he has caught up to me. Now every game is a good battle. We make each other better.”
