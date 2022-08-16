A bad sixth inning doomed the Frederick Keys Tuesday night in a 5-4 loss to the West Virginia Black Bears.

West Virginia scored all five of its runs in that fateful frame, sending 10 batters to the plate as Frederick’s pitchers struggled with their command. The Black Bears worked five walks in the sixth, bringing runs across on a three-run homer, error and a base on balls.

