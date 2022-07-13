JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
The Brunswick Little League Juniors (ages 13-14) defeated Montgomery County 14-1 to win the District 2 title on Wednesday.
Zack Via hurled a complete-game victory, scattering six hits and striking out five.
At the plate, LJ Tobery paced the Railroaders with three hits, including a double, while Connor Finn added two hits, including a double.
Brunswick advances to the state tournament, which begins July 23 in Maugansville.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Mountain Valley was eliminated from the District 2 tournament Wednesday evening, falling to Montgomery County (Lower County) 11-1 on the road.
Liam Bakale drove in Carter White with an RBI single for Mountain Valley. Caleb Anderson had a double, and Andrew Lawson had a single.
Frederick National will host Montgomery County (Lower County) at 6 p.m. Thursday as they attempt to stay alive. Frederick beat Lower County, 2-1, on Sunday in each team’s first game of the tournament.
LEGION BASEBALL
Danny Orr’s go-ahead seventh-inning grand slam lifted FSK Post 11 past Sykesville Post 223 for a 6-2 win.
Luke Chappell, Kyle Cruz, Hunter Hacunda and Logan Keepers each had two hits for Post 11.
Cam Hood earned the win in relief, tossing 2 1-3 scoreless innings. Devon Coldren started the game and threw 4 2-3 innings, striking out four and allowing two earned runs.
MLB DRAFT LEAGUE
The Frederick Keys fell in an early four-run hole and couldn’t recover in a 7-2 loss to the Williamsport Crosscutters.
Dominic Freeberger hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning to briefly put Frederick ahead, but the Keys (16-18) surrendered five runs in the bottom of the frame and did not lead the rest of the way.
Alex Baeza cut into the deficit with a sixth-inning RBI single for Frederick, one of four times he reached base on the evening (two hits, two walks). The Keys later loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but they left the frame scoreless after a pickoff.
Luke Pryor (Middletown) tossed two scoreless and hitless innings in relief, striking out three and walking one.
The Keys begin a three-game series in Trenton on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.