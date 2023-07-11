JUNIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
JUNIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL
The Brunswick Railroaders Junior Little League Softball team, comprised of players 14 years old and under, are one victory away from winning the Maryland state tournament in Rising Sun.
Brunswick won each of its first three games — 3-2 over Hancock in nine innings, 4-2 over Havre de Grace and 6-2 over Dorchester — to set up Thursday’s championship game against a team to be determined.
Brunswick jumped out to a first-inning lead over Dorchester on Monday on Sophia Parks’ two-run double. The team then added four runs in the fifth to put the game away and advance to the final, with RBIs by Juliette Bel and Sienna Russo. Aeriana Carter also went 2-for-3 on the day.
Russo pitched a complete game in the circle, striking out eight while scattering two runs and four hits.
The victory lifted Brunswick one win from advancing to the regional tournament, which would begin July 20 in Orange, Connecticut.
As the last remaining undefeated team in a double-elimination tournament, the Railroaders get up to two chances on Thursday to win the state title. Should they drop the first game, a winner-take-all contest would immediately follow.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
FSK Post 11 17, Sykesville Post 223 9
Post 11’s offense exploded for 22 hits and six home runs as they blew past Post 223.
Kade Linton led the outburst with four hits, including a pair of long balls, and five RBIs. Joey Sweeney also had two blasts and three RBIs. Danny Orr and Nate Neubauer each hit a home run of their own, while Orr drove in three runs.
Orr, Neubauer, Tyler Lowery, Luke Chappell, Logan Keepers and Jon Dysinger all also had multiple hits, with Chappell and Lowery pounding out three.
Aiden Rice earned the win on the mound with two innings of one-run ball and two strikeouts. Post 11 remained undefeated and improved to 11-0.
