LEGION BASEBALL
Brunswick 10, Boonsboro 9
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
LEGION BASEBALL
Brunswick 10, Boonsboro 9
Willie Frye trotted home from third on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Brunswick's Steadman-Keenan Post 96 the win at home on Thursday.
Brunswick (4-1) had led 9-1 earlier in the game before Boonsboro (Clopper-Michael Post 10) rallied, tying the score at 9-9 in the sixth.
Frye led off the bottom of the seventh for Brunswick with a double. Koltin Boyer pushed Frye to third with a single and Dylan Delawder was intentionally walked, loading the bases.
Justin Ricketts drew the bases loaded walk for the walk-off win.
Boyer and Collin Dinges each had three hits for Brunswick. Frye had two hits with a double.
Zack Moore was the winning pitcher in relief for Brunswick.
SEMI-PRO SOCCER
Northern Virginia United 3, FC Frederick 1
Carter Berg scored three goals to lead Northern Virginia United to a victory over FC Frederick in NPSL action Thursday night at St. John’s Catholic Prep.
Berg had NVU up 2-0 only 23 minutes into the match. FC Frederick had plenty of chances to respond, which included missing a penalty kick.
Mac Long scored in the 64th minute for FC Frederick, assisted by Ondrej Soukup to make it 2-1. But only four minutes later, Berg struck again to complete the hat trick and secure NVU’s first win of the season.
Jonah Valmonte played the entire match in goal for FC Frederick, and he recorded six saves.
FC Frederick is 1-3-1 and faces Virginia Dream on Saturday in Falls Church, Va.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.