LEGION BASEBALL
FSK Post 11 6, Clear Spring Post 222 1
Luke Chappell threw a complete game, allowing five hits and one earned run with four strikeouts for Frederick on Tuesday.
Danny Orr collected two hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Erik Thomas had a double and an RBI.
Post 11 next heads to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for a tournament this weekend. It will play four games there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.