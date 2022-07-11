MLB Draft League
The Williamsport Crosscutters scored eight unanswered runs Monday evening in a dominant 9-1 win over the Frederick Keys. Frederick (15-17) dropped its second straight game.
The Keys’ four pitchers combined to strike out 10, but they were banged around in the fifth and seventh innings as Williamsport put up crooked numbers. It was close early, as Dominic Freeberger knocked an RBI single in the second inning to knot the game at 1-1.
But the Crosscutters followed up with those eight straight runs, pulling away for the blowout victory.
Tennis
Frederick Tennis Doubles Championship
Rosenblatt/Brick def. Zoltek/Nee, 6-1, 6-0; Pietrucha/Rodriguez def. Gataullin/Schottler, 6-1, 6-1; Thongphok/Bichy def. Sharma/Garvey, 6-4, 6-0; Thongphok/Thongphok def. Burkhard/Lieu, 6-4, 7-5; Warren/Lombardo def. Truax/Burton, 6-3, 6-3; Gordon/DiPasquale def. Frushour/Frushour, 7-5, 6-4; Cox/Davis def. Moody/Graham, 6-3, 6-4.
