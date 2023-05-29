COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 11, East Central 10
Frederick Community College made a breathtaking comeback on the brink of elimination from the 2023 NJCAA DII Baseball World Series, scoring six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off against the No. 3 seed East Central Community College Warriors 11-10 in Enid, Oklahoma on Sunday.
The Cougars (37-14), who ended a seven-game losing streak in Enid with the victory, play No. 2 seed Lansing (Michigan) on Monday.
With FCC trailing 10-5 following East Central’s five-run rally in the top of the ninth, Nick Keane started the game-winning rally with a leadoff double and ended it with a two-out, walk-off single that plated Jaylon Robinson from second base.
After Brendan Kleiman’s RBI single narrowed East Central’s lead to 10-6, the Cougars still trailed by four when they were down to their final out. But FCC inched closer, getting a run on a walk and two more on Robinson’s single. Daniel Herrera then tied the game at 10 with an RBI single, setting the stage for Keane.
Jason Boak worked one-third inning of scoreless relief to pick up his fourth win, giving up one hit.
Robinson had four hits and three RBIs. Keane had three with a double. Aidan Greaney had three hits with a homer and 3 RBIs. Kleiman had two hits and two RBIs. Josh Wilson had two doubles.
The Cougars lost 10-0 to South Arkansas in their World Series opener on Saturday. Kleiman and Jake Holler had FCC’s only hits.
SEMI-PRO SOCCER
FC Frederick 2, Virginia Dream FC 2
A pair of second-year NPSL players netted their first league goals as FC Frederick twice rallied for a 2-2 draw with Virginia Dream FC on Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Prep.
A mere five minutes after a defensive miscue allowed Virginia Dream to take a 2-1 lead, FC Frederick’s Ben Weller received a long ball from Erick Villatoro, held off a defensive challenge and slotted a low near-post shot for the 2-2 equalizer in the 78th minute.
Both teams had scoring chances in extra time but could not convert as the highly offensive match finished in a draw in the first-ever meeting of the programs. Virginia Dream is 1-1-2 and now takes a break from NPSL play in preparation for The Soccer Tournament, the $1M winner-take-all 7v7 event in North Carolina next weekend. FC Frederick, meanwhile, is 0-1-1.
FC Frederick was coming off a 5-0 loss to Annapolis Blues, matching the worst-ever loss in the program’s eight years. Five minutes into the match, it wasn’t looking good again.
Virginia Dream’s Sam Mejia ripped shot into the upper left side of the goal, giving Virginia Dream a quick 1-0 lead on its first shot of the match. FC Frederick responded in the 23rd minute when Jonathan Yowell ran onto a thru-ball by Gelber Lemus and netted the game-tying goal.
Virginia Dream re-established a one-goal lead in the 73rd minute on a moment of confusion by FC Frederick’s defense. FC Frederick’s keeper came out of the box to play a long ball but a teammate was trying to defend on the play. The players made contact with each other and the ball ended up on the foot of Terell Washington, who took one touch around the fallen keeper and rolled a shot into the open goal.
FC Frederick’s first-half keeper Billy Wood had three saves while Jonah Valmonte, making his FC Frederick debut, made six saves in the second half. Wood and Valmonte’s combined nine saves tied a club single-game record.
FC Frederick returns to action June 3 at the home opener for Annapolis Blues FC. Virginia Dream’s next NPSL match will be its home opener June 17, also against FC Frederick.
