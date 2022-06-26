AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Waynesboro 5, Frederick 4
Frederick Post 11 lost in extra innings to visiting Waynesboro Post 15 on Sunday.
Ryan Yammarino had two hits and one RBI for Frederick, and Kyle Cruz had two hits.
Cam Hood pitched 3 2-3 innings and did not allow an earned run while striking out four.
FSK Post 11 lost to Leesburg Post 34 7-0 on Saturday. Brady MacDonald had Frederick’s lone hit.
SEMI-PRO SOCCER
FC Frederick 4, First State FC 3
Jack Mitzelfelt, a late-match sub who had not scored a goal this season, scored twice in the closing minutes as FC Frederick rallied for a dramatic victory over First State FC in NPSL action Saturday evening at St. John’s Catholic Prep.
Only minutes after misfiring on a chance to put FC Frederick ahead, Mitzelfelt received a second chance to be a hero. Spencer Shortt found the York College forward with a well-placed pass in the box, and Mitzelfelt slotted the shot to the right and past the keeper to even the score at 3 in the 87th minute.
Only 90 seconds later, Cole Hellert found Mitzelfelt, who beat his defender and scored again in the 89th minute for the 4-3 advantage.
FC Frederick fended off one shot on goal and a First State FC corner kick in the closing seconds to hang on for the victory, which all but secures the program’s first NPSL playoff berth since its 2018 championship season.
FC Frederick is in fourth place in the NPSL Mid-Atlantic Division and in the final playoff position, five points ahead of fifth-place First State with two matches to play. FC Frederick only needs one win or tie in its remaining matches to seal a playoff position, and would still advance with two losses as long as First State does not win both of its remaining contests.
FC Frederick took a 1-0 lead when a First State defender redirected a cross into the goal in the 14th minute, and it led 2-1 when Elias Norris placed a low shot between the legs of the charging First State keeper in the 59th minute.
Bennett Schwartz played the entire match in goal for FC Frederick, recording nine saves.
FC Frederick’s remaining two regular-season matches are on the road. First, next Saturday against third-place Virginia Beach City FC and then July 9 at last-place Grove United.
