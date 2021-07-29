AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Department of Maryland Tournament
Garrett County 18, FSK Post 13
Garrett County batted around twice against Francis Scott Key Post 11 on Friday at Funkstown Park, going on to an easy, eliminaton-round win.
Garrett, which plays unbeaten St. Mary’s Post 255 at 10 a.m. on Friday for the state championship, sent 10 batters to the plate for five runs in the top of the second inning, then batted around in the fifth (11 batters) for six unearned runs.
Frederick committed four errors in Thursday’s game.
Zach Buckley had three hits for Frederick. Ryan Yammarino and Nick Grutzkuhn each had two hits.
MLB DRAFT LEAGUE
West Virginia 7, Frederick 3
The West Virginia Black Bears scored in six different innings en route to a 7-3 win over the host Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field.
Jake Plastiak, who homered, and Haven Mangrum each had two hits for Frederick. Nick Hernandez doubled and had two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.