AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Department of Maryland Tournament

Garrett County 18, FSK Post 13

Garrett County batted around twice against Francis Scott Key Post 11 on Friday at Funkstown Park, going on to an easy, eliminaton-round win.

Garrett, which plays unbeaten St. Mary’s Post 255 at 10 a.m. on Friday for the state championship, sent 10 batters to the plate for five runs in the top of the second inning, then batted around in the fifth (11 batters) for six unearned runs.

Frederick committed four errors in Thursday’s game.

Zach Buckley had three hits for Frederick. Ryan Yammarino and Nick Grutzkuhn each had two hits.

MLB DRAFT LEAGUE

West Virginia 7, Frederick 3

The West Virginia Black Bears scored in six different innings en route to a 7-3 win over the host Frederick Keys at Nymeo Field.

Jake Plastiak, who homered, and Haven Mangrum each had two hits for Frederick. Nick Hernandez doubled and had two RBIs.

