AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
State Tournament
FSK Post 11 11, Cecil County 6
Frederick’s Francis Scott Key Post 11 remained alive the elimination bracket on Tuesday at Funkstown Community Park with the win.
Frederick faces host Dixon-Troxell Post 211, of Funkstown at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in an elimination-round game.
Tyler Prather had three hits, including a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning. He finished the game with four RBIs.
Nick Grutzkuhn added two hits for Frederick. Drew DeSanto had a three-run double in the sixth, when Frederick batted around (10 batters).
Erik Thomas and Devon Coldren combined for the win.
JUNIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Frederick’s AnPhi Le posted a 7-over par 80 in the first round of the Girls Junior PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Le, who attends Urbana High School, is tied for 96th place in the field of 144. She will need to play better in Wednesday’s second round to make the cut.
MLB DRAFT LEAGUE BASEBALL
West Virginia 6, Frederick Keys 1
The Frederick Keys opened their longest homestand of the season (six games) with a loss to the West Virginia Black Bears in a seven-inning game Tuesday night at Nymeo Field.
Patrick Pridgen pitched a complete game for the Black Bears, allowing just three hits.
Gregory Ozuna drove in the only run for the Keys with an RBI single in the second inning.
West Virginia, which stole a season-high six bases, scored a pair of runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to take control of the game.
The Keys fell to 13-27-3 for the season.
