LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 2 Tournament
A bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh and a combined one-hitter by Carson Hood and Liam Dobbs lifted host Frederick National to a 2-1 win in extra innings against Montgomery County-Lower in first-round action on Sunday.
Frederick National will play the Brunswick Railroaders, a 9-4 winner over Thurmont, at Brunswick today at 6 p.m.
Combining for four strikeouts, Carson and Dobbs were backed by a solid defense.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Funkstown 2 Frederick 1
FSK Post 11’s Erik Thomas allowed no earned runs and struck out five in in five innings.
Thomas also had two hits.
Frederick was swept by Boonsboro on Friday, losing 6-4 in nine innings in the first game and 9-2 in the second game.
In the first game, Ryan Yammarino, Hunter Hucanda and Thomas each had two hits. Thomas doubled and had two RBIs.
Drew DeSanto pitched 5 1-3 innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out 10.
In the second game, Yammarino had two hits. Kyle Cruz pitched four innings and did not allow an earned run.
MLB DRAFT LEAGUE BASEBALL
Trenton beats Frederick
With the game tied at 10, Trenton won the sudden death extra inning tiebreaker against the Frederick Keys on Caleb McNeely’s RBI single off Cam Tuller.
The Keys (15-16) led 9-5 heading into the eighth, only for Trenton to even up the score with four runs of their own.
A Jake Plastiak go-ahead RBI single gave the Keys a 10-9 lead after the bottom of the eighth, but Trenton tied the game in the ninth to force the sudden death tiebreaker.
Nander de Sedas led the Keys offensively with a four-RBI afternoon, including a two-run home run in the fifth to right-center.
SEMI-PRO SOCCER
FC Frederick 1, Grove United 0
Seth Crabbe scored in the 35th minute and the defense held up in the second half as FC Frederick closed out NPSL regular-season play with a victory over Grove United on Saturday night.
FC Frederick finished fourth in the NPSL Mid-Atlantic Division and will travel to top-seeded Alexandria Reds on Wednesday for a division semifinal contest.
FC Frederick took an early lead on Crabbe’s third goal of the season, which was assisted by Elias Norris. FC Frederick went into halftime leading for the sixth time this season. FC Frederick has trailed at the half only twice this season.
This time, there would not be a second-half letdown for FC Frederick, which had allowed 12 goals in the final 30 minutes of matches this season. The defense, with Erick Villatoro and Toren Aikens leading the way, kept Grove United scoreless for the second time this season. Billy Wood played the first half in goal and Gonzalo Bartoli played the second half to combine for the shutout win.
