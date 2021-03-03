Frederick native and Ohio State-bound golfer Faith Choi is among the 90 players competing in the sixth annual Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship, set to be held March 5-7 at TPC Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.
A 54-hole, college-style event, it features boys and girls tournaments, and the field will include 74 top 100 juniors. Choi finished 14th at the event last year.
Twenty-five of the 30 girls competing are ranked among America’s top 100 juniors by either Golfweek or Junior Golf Scoreboard, including Choi, who is ranked No. 39 by Golfweek.
Choi had two top-five finishes in 2020, taking second at the Celadon Junior Championships and third at the Maryland Women’s Amateur. She’ll play at Ohio State with fellow Frederick County native Aneka Seumanutafa, a St. John’s Catholic Prep alum.
With the support of Johnson, the top-ranked golfer in the world, the tournament will provide players a PGA Tour-like experience and the opportunity to test themselves against some of the game’s best juniors.
TPC Myrtle Beach has been ranked among “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses” by Golf Digest.
NOTE: With the Buckeyes this season, Seumanutafa has won consecutive Big Ten Golfer of the Week honors. She has a 71.50 scoring average through 10 rounds this season.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Urbana 156, Walkersville 195
The Hawks won the first match of the season Wednesday, getting a 37 from Bach Ngo and a 38 from Minh Le.
The Lions were paced by Jacob Montgomery (43) and Katie Driscoll (48).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gerstell Academy 47, MSD 24
Citrine Lummer paced the Orioles (1-3) with 13 points. She added six rebounds and four steals.
Hannah Weiss contributed eight points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists.
