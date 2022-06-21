Legion Baseball
Frederick 14, Woodsboro 3
Frederick Post 11 piled up the hits and runs in a 14-3 blowout win over Woodsboro Post 282.
Erik Thomas led Frederick (11-1-1) with three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Luke Chappell, Kyle Cruz and Brady MacDonald each had three RBIs as well.
Chappell had a double and a triple. Hunter Hacunda had two hits and an RBI. Ty Allen knocked three hits.
Kyle Cruz earned the win on the mound for Frederick, giving up two earned runs in four innings.
MLB Draft League
Keys explode for 12 runs, beat Spikes
Frederick strung together 13 hits and took advantage of five State College errors as the Keys rolled to a 12-6 win over the Spikes. Those 12 runs are tied for Frederick’s second-highest output in a game this season.
Every Keys starter reached base, led by Grant Jay with three hits and a bases-loaded walk. Jake Plastiak broke the game open in the second inning with a three-run double, one of his two hits. The other came in the sixth: an RBI single that helped Frederick (9-8) put away State College.
Luke Pryor (Middletown) started for the Keys. He scattered five hits and two earned runs in three innings, striking out three.
Tennis
Frederick Tennis Mixed Doubles
Main Draw: Shuck/Yoder def. Joshi/Kim, 7-6 (6), 6-4; Shuck/Yoder def. Frushour/Kamler, 6-4, 6-3; Shenk/Hiller def. Kettenhofen/Kettenhofen, 6-1, 6-2; Lowery/Tambat def. Bowman/Maleson, 7-5, 6-4; Davu/Novitski def. Cox/Frushour, 6-2, 6-1.
Consolation: Neumark/Schiavone def. Bichy/Sharma, 6-1, 6-3; Husain/Husain def. Kinna-Cuddahee/Zoltek, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7; Schottler/Schottler def. Deshmukh/Jackson, 6-1, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.