AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
State Tournament
Frederick 1, Funkstown 0, 12 inn.
Tyler Prather’s walkoff single in the bottom of the 12th inning was all Frederick’s Francis Scott Key Post 11 needed to oust host Dixon-Troxell Post 211 of Funkstown in an elimination-round game on Wednesday at Funkstown Park.
Kyle Cruz led off the 12th for Frederick, beating out an infield single. Scott Wilson was hit by a pitch, putting Cruz in scoring position. Prather followed with a single to deep left center field, scoring Cruz.
Wednesday’s game lasted 3 hours, 8 minutes.
The win sends Frederick into an 11 a.m. elimination-round game against Garrett County on Thursday. The winner advances to a potential championship game at 11 a.m. on Friday.
MLB DRAFT LEAGUE
Frederick Keys 3, West Virginia Black Bears 0
Jorel Ortega and Nick Hernandez both homered to lead the Frederick Keys to a win in a game that ended after five innings because of rain.
Ortega hit a two-run homer in the first to give the Keys a 2-0 lead, and Hernandez hit a solo shot in the second.
Frederick starter TJ Czyz worked five innings, giving up just two hits, to allow the Keys to get their first shutout of the season.
