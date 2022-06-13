American Legion Baseball

FSK Post 11 9, Clear Spring Post 222 1

Ryan Yammarino homered, Kyle Sanger had two hits and two RBIs, and Kade Linton drove in a pair of runs to lead FSK Post 11 to the win on Monday.

Erik Thomas pitched five innings and did not allow an earned run for Post 11. He struck out six and allowed three hits. Kyle Cruz did not allow a hit over the final two innings and struck out three.

The teams meet again Tuesday. 

