AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Logan Keepers tossed five innings of two-run ball and recorded two hits at the plate, including a double, to lead Francis Scott Key Post 11 to a 10-2 win over Boonsboro Post 10 Wednesday at McCurdy Field. Keepers struck out three and scattered five hits as Post 11 (10-0) remained undefeated.
