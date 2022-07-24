AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Frederick’s Francis Scott Key Post 11 American Legion Baseball team won both of its weekend games at the state tournament at McCurdy Field.
Frederick defeated reigning Region 2 (Mid-Atlantic) champion St. Mary’s Post 255 15-4 (five innings, 10-run rule) on Saturday, then won the winners’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament on Sunday by defeating Fort Cumberland Post 13 11-6.
Frederick is the only undefeated team left in the tournament and will face Wicomico Post 64 (Salisbury) at 1 p.m. on Monday. The FSK post is already assured a berth in Tuesday’s state championship game as the champion of the winners’ bracket.
Logan Keepers had a two-run home run in Saturday’s win over St. Mary’s Post 255.
Frederick batted around in the bottom of the fifth inning against Fort Cumberland, scoring seven runs to break the game open. Ryan DeSanto had two hits with a double.
Erik Thomas was the winning pitcher for Frederick, throwing 99 pitches over 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Maryland State 10-12 Tournament
Conococheague 9, Brunswick 3
The Brunswick Railroaders fell behind early and couldn’t recover, losing to Conococheague in their state tournament opener on Saturday at Perryville.
Brunswick will play South Maryland (District 4) in an elimination game today at 5:30 p.m.
After rallying for five runs in the top of the sixth, Conococheague led 9-0.
Brunswick scored all of its runs in the sixth inning, getting RBIs from Owen Nugent, Jack Wilt and Cole Renn.
Renn finished with two hits.
Maryland State Junior League Tournament
District 4 12, Brunswick 2
Brunswick lost its tournament opener on Saturday at Maugansville.
The result of the Railroaders’ elimination game on Sunday night was not available at press time.
MLB DRAFT LEAGUE BASEBALL
West Virginia 7, Keys 5
The Frederick Keys (1-2) outhit the Black Bears 12-5 and got a solid start from right-hander Allan Saathoff in the loss.
A wild pitch and a runner scoring on a first and third throw to second brought home the go-ahead runs for the Black Bears in the sixth against right-hander Conner Woods.
Catcher Robert Brooks led the Keys’ offense, going 2-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs. Shortstop Evan Berkey had a game-high three hits and got his first RBI as a Key.
Saathoff pitched one of his best outings of the summer. He went five innings and struck out six over three earned runs allowed.
The Keys will now go on the road for seven straight beginning tomorrow night at Mahoning Valley.
