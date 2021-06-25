LEGION BASEBALL
Wooden Bat Tournament
FSK Post 11 8, Woodsboro Post 282 0
Ryan DeSanto went seven innings, allowing no runs with 13 strikeouts for Frederick.
Scott Wilson and Tyler Prather each drove in two runs, while Drew DeSanto had two hits.
FSK Post 11 13, Laurel Post 60 1
Hunter Hacunda had three hits and three RBIs to pace Frederick.
Drew DeSanto added three RBIs, while Luke Chappell got the win, pitching five innings.
FREDERICK TENNIS SERIES
Men’s Doubles Final
(1) Pietrucha/Boryachinskiy def. (2) Montgomery/Carter 7-6 (5), 1-6, 11-9
Men’s consolation
Cramer/Cox def. Moody/Carden 6-4, 6-3
Women Doubles Final
(1) Zhang/Kang def. (2) Conigliaro/Woolpert 6-3, 7-5
Women’s Consolation
Tambat/Kim def. Wakasono/Gordon 6-0, 6-2
