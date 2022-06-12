MLB DRAFT LEAGUE
The Frederick Keys got hits from eight different starters and beat the host Trenton Thunder 9-5 on Sunday.
Dylan Hoy and Jake Plastiak had RBI doubles to highlight two-run rallied in the first and second innings, respectively, helping the Keys take a 4-1 lead on a day when they never trailed.
Daniel Figueroa had three hits for Frederick, while Hoy and Plastiak each had two. Grant Jay tripled.
Anthony Figueroa threw three innings of relief to get his second win of the season. He struck out five, walked four and gave up two earned runs on one hit.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Frederick 13-18, Mt. Airy 2-6
Ryan DeSanto threw an abbreviated two-hitter in the first game to help Frederick Post 11 sweep Mt. Airy Post 191.
DeSanto worked all five innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out 12.
Kyle Sanger had three hits, three RBIs and four runs scored for Frederick. Erik Thomas had three RBIs, and Ryan Yammarino had two hits and three runs scored. Drew DeSanto and Logan Keepers each had two RBIs.
Drew DeSanto worked three innings for the win in the second game. He struck out six and allowed one earned run. Luke Chappell pitched the final three innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out five.
Yammarino and Danny Orr each had two hits and three RBIs. Keepers had two hits and two RBIs, while Brady MacDonald and John Dysinger each had two RBIs.
