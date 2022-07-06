The Frederick Keys hoped to salvage a game in their series with the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday. Instead, their bats fell cold.
Frederick mustered just four hits in a 4-3 loss to West Virginia as a ninth-inning rally came up short. The Keys (13-15) fell to 2-10 against the Black Bears this season.
West Virginia jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning and held Frederick to one hit heading into the eighth. The Keys got two back on a Harold Coll RBI groundout and Dominic Freeberger RBI single, his second hit of the day.
The Black Bears responded with a run off Luke Pryor (Middletown), who pitched the final 2 2-3 innings in relief for Frederick. He struck out a pair and scattered four hits.
Nander de Sedas then drove an RBI single in the ninth and represented the tying run, but he was stranded.
LEGION BASEBALL
Danny Orr had two extra-base hits and drove in the winning run as FSK Post 11 got past Boonsboro Post 10, 5-4, Wednesday evening.
Ty Allen had a double and three RBIs for Post 11 (15-5-1), while Hunter Hacunda also had a pair of hits.
Luke Chappell earned the win in relief, tossing three innings of one-hit ball. He struck out four. Drew DeSanto closed the door for Post 11, recording his fourth save of the season.
The two teams will meet again Friday at McCurdy Field.
