The Frederick Keys’ woes against the West Virginia Black Bears continued as they fell, 7-3, Wednesday night.
West Virginia steadily built a six-run lead while keeping Frederick off the basepaths. The Keys’ only offense came in the eighth inning, when Jake Plastiak drilled a three-run homer to cut their deficit in half.
