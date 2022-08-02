The Frederick Keys raced out to a big, early lead and never looked back Tuesday night in a 10-1 win over the Trenton Thunder.
Frederick put up eight runs in the first three innings, capped by Alex Baeza’s three-run homer. Jake Plastiak then doubled in a pair in the sixth to cap the Keys’ 16-hit outburst.
