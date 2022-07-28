The Frederick Keys survived a ninth-inning charge from the West Virginia Black Bears to pull out a 4-3 win Thursday evening. Frederick (19-25) won its second straight game.
The Keys got a strong start from Jordan Geber, who tossed seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball while striking out eight. Jacob Schultz followed Geber and worked a two-inning save, getting a strikeout to strand the tying run at second and end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.