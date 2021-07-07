With the tying run on second base in the bottom of the ninth inning, reliever Evan Taylor fielded a grounder and threw to first for the final out as the Frederick Keys held on for a 6-5 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday at Nymeo Field in MLB Draft League action.
It was Frederick’s season-best fifth straight win.
Anthony Herron Jr. led Frederick’s offense, finishing with three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Zachary Fascia had two hits and two RBIs, while Yareb Martinez and Kevin Jimenez each had two hits.
Frederick took a 6-3 lead into the ninth inning, but West Virginia scored twice to inch closer.
Taylor worked the final three innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits. Frederick starter Luke Anderson threw four scoreless innings, striking out three, walking four and giving up two hits.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 2 10-12 Tournament
Brunswick suffered its first loss in the double-elimination tournament on Wednesday, while Frederick National was eliminated.
In a winners bracket final, Montgomery County-Lower’s Matt Dober and Achillies Adamantiades combined to one-hit Brunswick 8-0, putting MCLL-Lower into the championship game at Bethesda at 6 p.m. Friday.
At Germantown, MCLL-Upper defeated Frederick National 13-5 in a game called in the fifth inning because of darkness. Since four innings had been completed, the game was declared official.
Brunswick plays at MCLL-Upper at 6 p.m. Thursday in the final elimination-round game of the tournament. That winner goes to MCLL-Lower on Friday in a potential championship game.
Dober pitched four innings (65 pitches), allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts and a walk. Jack Wilt had Brunswick’s lone hit of the game, a single to right field in the bottom of the second inning.
