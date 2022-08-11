MLB DRAFT LEAGUE
The Frederick Keys returned to action after two days of rainouts plus an off day, and the unexpected mini-break seemed to have treated them well.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
MLB DRAFT LEAGUE
The Frederick Keys returned to action after two days of rainouts plus an off day, and the unexpected mini-break seemed to have treated them well.
Frederick beat the Trenton Thunder 5-3 on Thursday night, returning to the win column.
Jake Plastiak (3-for-4, 2 RBIs) broke a tie in the fourth inning with a solo home run to put the Keys (25-29) ahead, and they never relinquished the lead from there. Calvin Rucker singled in another run in the fourth.
In the fifth, Plastiak tacked on another RBI, this one on a single. Robert Brooks also singled in a run, his second RBI of the evening, to give Frederick a four-run cushion.
The pitching held off Trenton after that, as starter Brett Taucher struck out four in five innings of two-hit ball. The bullpen only surrendered a pair of runs in the seventh as three relievers struck out three in the final four innings to close out the victory.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Middletown native Chandler Redmond etched his name into baseball lore Wednesday night.
Redmond became the second player in professional baseball history to hit for the home run cycle — a solo shot, two-run homer, three-run blast and a grand slam in the same game. That blitz, part of a five-hit, 11-RBI day for the first baseman, came as his Double-A Springfield Cardinals rolled to a 21-4 win over Amarillo.
The only previous home run cycle was hit by Tyrone Horne in 1998, coincidentally also a member of the Cardinals’ Double-A affiliate at the time.
It was by far the biggest moment in Redmond’s four-year minor league career. The 2019 draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals spent part of last year and all of this season with Double-A Springfield, carving out a solid role as a first baseman and designated hitter.
His big day lifted his season batting average to .242, and Redmond now has 17 home runs to go with 61 RBIs, both second on his team.
CORRECTION
Due to a source error, the All-Area girls track team that appeared in last weekend’s paper incorrectly stated that Linganore’s Mikayla Moxley won the 1,600-meter run at the county track and field championships.
The race was won by teammate Caroline Perrone in 5:11.53.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.