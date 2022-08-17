A rash of home runs in the sixth and seventh innings sent the Frederick Keys to their second straight defeat, falling 6-3 to the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday night.
Frederick entered the sixth inning with a three-run lead but surrendered a solo homer and a two-run shot to tie the game. In the seventh, West Virginia again knocked a solo and two-run blast to take the lead for good.
The Keys (27-32) were in position to respond, putting two runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings. But they stranded the runners and dropped the contest.
Frederick jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, as Ben Fitzgerald homered, Hunter Jump doubled in a run and Jake Plastiak hit a sacrifice fly. Fitzgerald and Evan Berkey each finished with two hits, while Amir Wright led all Keys with three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.