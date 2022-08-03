An eighth-inning solo homer broke a tie, and the Frederick Keys fell to the Trenton Thunder 3-2 on Wednesday night. Christian Merriwether’s blast was the decisive blow in a pitchers’ duel that saw both staffs turn in effective outings.
Frederick (21-28) sent three pitchers to the mound, and each threw three innings. They combined to strike out six and scatter five hits.
Trenton’s four pitchers struck out 14, while the Keys mustered six hits. Hunter Jump had half of those knocks with two singles and a double, in addition to two walks.
Frederick’s Amir Wright opened the scoring with a first-inning solo shot, and Trevor Johnson tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth with an RBI single.
But Merriwether broke the tie in the eighth, and the Thunder held on in the ninth.
