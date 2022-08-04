The Frederick Keys woke up early Thursday and turned in a dominant performance, beating the Trenton Thunder 8-1 to secure their first series win in nearly a month.
Frederick roared out to a four-run lead in the first on an RBI single by Evan Berkey, a sacrifice fly by Alex Baeza and a two-run single by Matt Oldham. Baeza later homered and Oldham drove in another two runs to extend the Keys’ lead.
Oldham led all hitters with four RBIs, while Amir Wright had four hits, including two doubles.
Frederick’s Allan Saathoff and Raul Salazar combined to shut down Trenton’s bats, allowing four hits and striking out 10 across nine innings. The Thunder scored their only run on a second-inning solo homer.
The Keys (22-28) next head to West Virginia to take on the Black Bears in a three-game series beginning Friday night.
