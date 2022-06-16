The Frederick Keys strung together three runs in the seventh inning to rally past the Draft League-best Mahoning Valley Scrappers and hold on for a 5-3 win. The victory snapped Frederick's two-game skid and Mahoning Valley's six-game win streak.
With two outs in the seventh, David Castillo scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at 2-2. Then, Daniel Figueroa doubled in a pair of runs to break the tie. Jake Plastiak homered in the eighth to pad the Keys' lead.
Frederick's five pitchers combined to strike out 15 batters, tying a season high.
The Keys' next open a three-game series Friday against the West Virginia Black Bears.
