MEN’S SOCCER
MSM 2, George Washington 1
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
MEN’S SOCCER
MSM 2, George Washington 1
With two goals from Ruben Kiers and five saves from Ethan Russell, the Mountaineers defeated the host Colonials on Monday.
Kiers took the team lead in goals scored, thanks to two headers. Jesus Salazar had the assists on both scores. The first came early, with a header from the right side of the net during the ninth minute.
After carrying the 1-0 advantage into the half, the duo repeated the process off a corner in the 51st minute.
Moments after the 2-0 lead, Russell denied a shot with a diving stop, but as the Mount tried to clear, a penalty was awarded to the Colonials. Tiago Carvalho made the attempt at the right corner, forcing Russell off his feet. But with the shot sticking to the ground, the Mount goalkeeper made the stop.
George Washington’s Alex Nicholson scored in the 68th minute.
MLB DRAFT LEAGUE BASEBALL
Williamsport Crosscutters 5, Frederick Keys 3
In their regular season finale, the Keys lost to the Crosscutters in game that was called after the fifth inning due to inclement weather on Sunday.
The Keys finish the second half of the season with a record of 18-19 and in fourth place in the MLB Draft League standings. The Keys finished with an overall record of 34-40.
Frederick scored two runs in the first inning on an RBI groundout by Alex Baeza (Utah) and an RBI single by Jake Plastiak (Kentucky).
A four-run third inning for Williamsport on two home runs, a three-run homer by EJ Taylor and a solo homer by Carter Mize, put the Crosscutters ahead for good.
Before the bottom of the third, rain swept through and delayed the game for an hour and eight minutes.
After play resumed, rain came back in the fifth and, after Robert Brooks (Columbus State) grounded out to end the inning and the weather not improving, the umpires called the game.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.