AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
FSK Post 11 earned a 2-0 victory over Woodsboro Post 282 on Friday before falling to Laurel Post 60, 8-2.
In the first game for Post 11, Kyle Cruz had two hits and Luke Chappell had the lone RBI. On the mound, Devon Coldren worked six innings to pick up the win, while Drew DeSanto picked up his third save of the season.
In the second game, Drew DeSanto had a hit and an RBI for Post 11.
Junior Legion BASEBALL
Woodsboro Post 282 5, Funkstown Post 211 4
Garrison Abrecht had the walk off RBI with two outs in the seventh. Woodsboro scored four runs in the seventh. Brody Nemoga tied the game with a one-out bases-loaded safety squeeze.
Garrison also pitched and inning and two-thirds of relief and gave up and earned run.
Jaysen Jenson pitched the a scoreless seventh to earn the win.
Tennis
Frederick Tennis Mixed Doubles
Main Draw championship:
(2) Hiller/Shenk def. (4) Lowery/Tambat 6-2, 6-4
Consolation Final:
(6) Neumark/Schiavone def. Husain/Husain 6-1, 6-4
