MLB Draft League
Frederick 7, Williamsport 3
Every Frederick Keys batter recorded at least one hit Tuesday evening, and the team scored runs in all but one inning as they methodically beat the Williamsport Crosscutters 7-3 in seven innings Tuesday evening. Frederick (16-17) picked up its first road win in nearly three weeks and snapped a two-game skid.
Alex Baeza opened the scoring with a first-inning sacrifice fly and later drove an RBI single in the fourth. He also walked twice.
Dylan Hoy, David Castillo, Henriadam Brower and Joe Zhu each brought runs home for the Keys. Brower was the only Frederick player to record two hits, both doubles.
Three pitchers combined on a five-hitter, striking out three and never letting Williamsport take a lead.
The Keys go for the series win Wednesday.
Tennis
Frederick Tennis Series
Doubles
Maleson/Selby def. Cox/Davis, 6-1, 6-3; Santos/Tammaru def. Thongphok/Bichy, 6-0, 6-0; Thongphok/Thongphok def. Galanis/Schiavone, 6-3, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.