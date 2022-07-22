SOFTBALL
The Frederick Heartbreakers won and then lost Friday in the USA Softball 18U Gold National Championships and were officially eliminated from the double-elimination tournament in Oklahoma City.
The Heartbreakers finished the prestigious tournament, which features some of the best softball teams from across the country, at 7-2 and in fifth place out of 28 teams. It marks their best finish ever in the event, surpassing a 13th place finish in 2016 out of 56 teams.
This was the seventh consecutive time they had qualified for the event by placing in the top two of a regional tournament.
The Heartbreakers started the day with a 4-1 victory over Foothill Gold 18G Stinson. Taylor Smith recorded the last 14 outs in relief to earn the save for the Heartbreakers. Teammate Ashlynn Routzahn homered, while Sage Haller, Kara Watkins and Gracie Nelson all had two hits to lead the offensive charge.
In the second game, the Heartbreakers fell to the New Jersey Gators 15-6 and were eliminated from the tournament despite not committing an error in the game.
Madison Taylor and Routzahn both finished with two hits to lead the Heartbreakers.
MLB DRAFT LEAGUE BASEBALL
Keys fall to Black Bears
The Frederick Keys opened the second half of their season Friday night with a 6-1 loss to the West Virginia Black Bears at Nymeo Field.
West Virginia took command right away with a four-run first inning.
Keys starter Jonathan Pintaro took the loss. He allowed five runs on six hits, including a pair of home runs, over four innings.
Alex Baeza drove in the Keys lone run with a single in the bottom of the seventh.
YOUTH BASEBALL
The Maryland MudDawgs 15U baseball travel team will be holding tryouts for the 2022 fall/2023 spring seasons July 30 and July 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days. They will be held at South County field in Boonsboro. Address is 6819 Monroe Rd Boonsboro, MD 21713. If you cannot attend a tryout, contact Randy Crist at 240-405-7959 to schedule a private tryout.
