William Eskay’s life has been full of momentous occasions recently.
On May 6, the former Urbana High soccer star married his college sweetheart from William & Mary.
Then, a little less than a month later, he played for the Newtown Pride team that claimed a $1 million dollar prize for winning The Soccer Tournament in Cary, North Carolina.
Eskay, who proved to be a valuable midfielder for the Pride, celebrated by laying flat on his back at midfield after a 2-0 victory over the Canadian team, SLC FC, in the championship game of the 32-team, World Cup style tournament on June 4. The match was televised nationally on CNBC.
A mixture of joy and disbelief was running through him.
“It really is disbelief,” he said in a recent phone interview. “Can you believe that? We just won. We did it. We won a million dollars.”
Roughly half the money was split evenly between the 18 players on the team, according to Newtown coach Onua Thomas Obasi, of Birmingham, England.
That works out to roughly $27,000 per player. The other half of the money was designated for team purposes, including its charitable ventures.
Though Eskay declined to say exactly how much he made for his participation in the four-day tournament, which he called one of the greatest soccer experiences of his life, he did say, “If you got this chunk, you would be very excited, no matter who you are.”
He then added, “We are very excited,” referring to him and his wife.
In early April, Eskay completed his third season as a midfielder for the St. Louis Ambush of the Major Arena Soccer League. He previously played for the Harrisburg Heat from 2018 to 2020.
He was recruited to play for Newtown in The Soccer Tournament by Obasi, a defender for the Baltimore Blast who had become fond of Eskay’s game following their initial introduction.
“The first time I played against him, he fouled me on the first play,” Obasi contends.
Obasi considers himself to be somewhat of a soccer nerd. He makes highlight clips of players and plays that he likes and then stores them in a large database on his computer for personal reference.
One of the players that caught his eye was Eskay.
“He’s a very responsive player. He gets into good positions,” Obasi said. “He’s not hesitant about hard work. He’s got great offensive skill and can strike a ball as good as anyone. He’s a very intelligent player who knows how to work without the ball and is very clean with the ball. And he has that explosive speed. I knew he was going to be an asset [for Newtown Pride].”
The Soccer Tournament was founded by TBT Enterprises last October with designs on staging its first edition in June. It’s more or less a spin-off of The Basketball Tournament, which TBT created in 2014 as a winner-take-all, $1 million event.
This latest creation was patterned after the World Cup. There were 32 teams divided into eight four-team groups. Each team played the other three teams in its group, and the top two teams in every group advanced to the single-elimination knockout round.
The major departure from traditional soccer was that games were played seven-on-seven on smaller fields to make them more action-packed.
Given that the entire tournament played out over four days (June 1-4) in Cary, players faced a big challenge in managing their energy and fitness because their teams played multiple games each day.
“Our legs were beat to hell by the end of it,” Eskay said.
Newtown had a couple of big advantages, Eskay said. For one, it was willing to substitute far more frequently than other teams, which kept its players fresher. It was also comprised largely of players who had indoor soccer experience and knew how to play in the tighter spaces offered by the smaller fields.
Obasi wisely took that into account when he was building the team.
It wound up paying huge dividends, as the Pride cruised through the tournament, outscoring the opposition 25-4 over the course of seven games.
The only setback was a 2-1 loss in the first game of the group stage to Kingdom FC. Eskay might have predicted the failure because his older brother, Jackson, played on the Kingdom FC team. He attributed the loss to “the little brother curse.”
“The universe had it that I was going to lose that one to big bro,” he said.
But, after that, it was smooth sailing for Newtown.
Eskay contributed a goal and an assist to the overall scoring effort and earned a pretty nice pay day for four days of intense work.
“There was no expectation that we were going to win,” he said. “But, once we got out of the group stage, it was pure domination.”
