Jake Plastiak drilled a sixth-inning solo homer, which provided the Frederick Keys’ margin in a 6-5 win over the Trenton Thunder Friday night. Frederick snapped a three-game losing streak.
Plastiak’s homer broke a tie after both teams scratched across five runs apiece in the game’s first four innings. The Keys (14-15) responded to an early three-run deficit with a solo home run from Harold Coll before taking advantage of a throwing error.
They took their first lead in the third, bringing runs home on a sacrifice fly, another error and a David Castillo RBI single. Trenton tied the game in the fourth, before Plastiak delivered the decisive blow for Frederick.
The Thunder outhit the Keys 12-4, yet Frederick’s pitchers stranded 11 runners and combined to strike out nine.
