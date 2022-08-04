The three hours it took to complete Francis Scott Key Post 11’s baseball game against Allentown (New Jersey) Legion were a “blur” for manager Matt Myers.
His team surrendered four early runs and fell behind, only for it to begin a comeback in the fourth inning that was halted by lightning. When the game picked up, Post 11 roared ahead.
Then, it had to cling to a lead in the seventh as Allentown attempted a desperate rally of its own. By the end, Post 11 held on for a back-and-forth 9-8 win Thursday afternoon to remain unbeaten in the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Regional.
Post 11 will face the winner of Chesapeake (Virginia) Post 280 and Philipsburg (Pennsylvania) Post 437 at 7 p.m. Friday with a chance to get one win away from the regional final.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Myers said. “I told the guys afterwards, I don’t know what we’re riding right now. But we’re just hoping to keep it going.”
The major confidence boost came in the fourth inning with Post 11 trailing by two. It put two in scoring position with no outs, and Kyle Sanger promptly hit a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit in half.
Then came a 33-minute weather delay and a chance for the team to reset.
When it returned to the field, Kade Linton took the first pitch he saw through the right side for a game-tying RBI single. And the very next pitch sailed over the left-field fence thanks to Drew DeSanto, whose two-run homer put Post 11 in the lead.
“With the lightning delay, they were just relaxed,” Myers said. “We just kept telling them, ‘Stay calm and don’t let the game get bigger than us. Don’t try to force anything.’ And our guys did a really nice job.”
Post 11 (26-9-1) added another in the inning and two more in the fifth to pad their edge. Each hitter reached base at least once, while Danny Orr and Brady MacDonald each had three hits. Orr had two doubles.
Those bats bailed out starter Erik Thomas, who gritted through four innings and 104 pitches before leaving with a lead.
Hunter Hacunda, pitching for just the second time this summer, didn’t allow an earned run in the ensuing 1 1-3 innings to pick up the win. He then turned it over to Luke Chappell.
The left-hander breezed through the rest of the sixth inning and quickly got one out in the seventh. But he surrendered a solo home run, and with two outs, put two runners on.
Ultimately, he forced a fly out to secure the save and the victory, Post 11’s seventh straight.
“It was a little nerve-racking when he gave up the home run … but he’s been in that position before,” Myers said. “He was confident, and he was able to shut the door for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.