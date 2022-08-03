Drew DeSanto faced a jam in the top of the fifth, trying to keep FSK Post 11 baseball in a tie game.
It was no problem. With the bases loaded and no outs, he calmly registered a force out at home before setting down the next two hitters on strikeouts.
“Talk about a momentum swing right there,” manager Matt Myers said.
Indeed, Post 11 promptly loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth and capitalized. It plated one on a bases-loaded walk and two more on Luke Chappell’s single through the right side. Kyle Sanger then padded the lead with an RBI double.
That let Post 11 put away Boyertown (Pennsylvania) Post 471 in an 8-4 win Wednesday morning in Morgantown, West Virginia. The victory sent Post 11 into the winner’s bracket, where it faces New Jersey’s Allentown Legion at 4 p.m. Thursday.
DeSanto earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings in relief of his brother, Ryan, who started and threw 3 2-3 innings. Ryan DeSanto struck out five and walked three, not allowing an earned run.
“Every time Ryan steps on the mound, we know we have a chance to win,” Myers said.
He pitched a clean first two innings before running into some trouble in the third. Boyertown loaded the bases with one out, and an error at third base extended the inning. Ultimately, Post 471 plated four runs in the frame, the only time it scored all morning.
That tied the game, erasing a four-run lead that Post 11 built in the first inning. Sanger sparked Post 11 with an early two-run homer.
“We were hitting in the cage this morning, and he had two really good rounds of batting practice. He was feeling good,” Myers said. “He continues to have good at-bats.”
Two more runs scored on a passed ball and Drew DeSanto’s RBI single.
The bats then fell quiet until the fifth inning, when DeSanto’s clutch pitching spurred the decisive four-run outburst.
“Just proud of the guys and the way they fought today,” Myers said. “Let’s just keep it rolling tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.