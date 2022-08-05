For the first time in more than two weeks, FSK Post 11 is facing major adversity.
Post 11, previously undefeated in the state and regional American Legion baseball tournaments, quickly fell behind Chesapeake (Virginia) Post 280 and could not recover in a 10-0 loss Friday evening in Morgantown, West Virginia, that took five innings.
Post 11 now looks to stay alive in the regional tournament against Philipsburg (Pennsylvania) Post 437 at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Post 280 raced out to a six-run lead in the first inning as Post 11 committed three errors, all with less than two outs. Chesapeake capped its outburst with a two-run homer.
It extended its lead to seven in the second with a sacrifice fly, and Post 11 had some major catch-up to do.
It put at least one runner in scoring position in the ensuing four innings, including loading the bases in the fourth and fifth. Yet, each time, Post 11 came up empty, its threats ceasing three times on a strikeout and once on a flyout.
While it worked long at-bats, Post 11 only managed two hits, a single each by Brady MacDonald and Danny Orr. It struck out nine times, with five of those punchouts looking.
Devon Coldren tossed all five innings for Post 11, striking out three.
Post 280 tagged him one last time in the fifth with an RBI single, RBI double and sacrifice fly pushing Chesapeake into mercy-rule territory. Post 11 subsequently stranded the bases loaded one last time in the bottom of the frame to end the game.
FSK now faces an uphill climb to claim its first regional title, as it must win three games in the next two days.
