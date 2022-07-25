As the rain began to pour on McCurdy Field in the fifth inning, with lightning soon to follow, FSK Post 11 brought the electricity in their own bats.
Looking to break a tie and carry momentum into the looming delay, they got a runner to third with two outs for right fielder Ryan DeSanto. He sent a full-count pitch into center field, the ball skipping past the outfielder on the wet grass and to the wall for a go-ahead RBI triple.
Then, catcher Nick Grutzkuhn singled in DeSanto. Left fielder Ryan Yammarino followed that with a booming two-run homer to center field.
The runs poured on, and so did the rain, as Post 11 outlasted Wicomico Post 64, 9-5, on a muggy and stormy Monday afternoon at McCurdy Field. Post 11 remained perfect at the state Legion baseball tournament and will get a chance to clinch its eighth state title on its home field Tuesday.
Post 11 will face Fort Cumberland Post 13 for the state championship 10 a.m. Tuesday at McCurdy. A second game, if needed, will follow 30 minutes after the first one ends.
“It’s really special,” Post 11 manager Matt Myers said. “It’s been a while since Frederick has won a state championship, so to be able to play for that, we just told these guys to enjoy the moment.”
It’s a moment that had delayed gratification thanks to the weather, which triggered an 83-minute delay in the middle of the fifth inning. By the time the skies cleared and the tarps were removed, Post 64 came to bat trailing by four runs.
Little else came offensively after that — each team scored an additional run — as the prolonged delay seemed to zap the energy in the stadium. That’s why it was so critical for Post 11 (23-9-1) to capitalize in the top of the fifth.
“We knew the weather was coming,” Myers said. “Our energy level was sort of low, and we just said, ‘Hey, we got to pick the energy up.’ Sure enough, we did, and the runs followed.”
It was Post 11’s second big outburst of the day, after sprinting ahead to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first. The team loaded the bases with no outs and proceeded to chunk away runs — first on Drew DeSanto’s RBI fielder’s choice, then on Logan Keepers’ two-run ground-rule double and finally on Hunter Hacunda’s RBI groundout.
Then came a few scoreless frames, followed by the fifth-inning spurt. Yammarino’s two-run blast capped the rally and reaffirmed Post 11’s lead.
“It was an energy booster,” Yammarino said. “They’re a good comeback team, so we had to put it away. Once I hit it, everyone was up and excited.”
The advantage was more firm this time, as left-hander Luke Chappell quelled Post 64’s hunger to respond. He tossed the final 4 1-3 innings, only allowing one run and striking out four even as he waited out the lengthy rain delay.
It wasn’t certain that Chappell would see the mound, given he’s been battling an arm injury. But he approached Myers on Sunday and told him he was ready and willing to throw.
So, after Devin Coldren and Brady MacDonald each exited following pitch-count restrictions, the game was Chappell’s, win or lose.
“It felt good to get those innings in,” Chappell said.
He ultimately rescued Post 11 from falling behind against a scrappy Post 64 squad, which had posted rallies from multiple-run deficits in almost all of their games this weekend. They did so again Monday, scoring four runs in the bottom of the third to tie the contest.
But then the rain came. And so did Post 11’s bats, punctuated by Yammarino.
“Yams really picked up the team and really gave us that momentum to finish it out,” Grutzkuhn, who went 3-for-3 with a walk, said.
